× Watch Live: CBS Sports presents Ole Miss vs (2) Alabama

Today, catch the Crimson Tide as they take on Ole Miss in Bryant Denny Stadium.

Not near a TV? Don’t worry, you can watch it on your mobile device.

Watch it on CBSSports.com — click the graphic below:

You can watch anywhere, on the go, with your mobile phone or tablet. You can also watch on a desktop or laptop computer.

Within the player you can:

• View relevant Twitter updates

• See instantly updated team stats

• Get scores from other games

• Watch video highlights as they happen

CBS is your source for SEC football!