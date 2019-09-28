× Tennessee Riverkeeper hosting river cleanup in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Tennessee Riverkeeper will host a Saturday morning litter cleanup along the banks of Wilson Morgan Lake and Clark Spring Branch.

According to a news release from the organization, volunteers will meet at the corner of Central Parkway SW and Clearview Street SW at 10 a.m.

Founder David Whiteside said the group has kept several tons of garbage out of area rivers.

“In 2019, Riverkeeper has prevented over 12,750 pounds of litter from entering the Cumberland and Tennessee Rivers. These events show that a few people can make a difference, and cleanups provide some hope for hundreds of thousands of citizens who are concerned about our blessed river and its tributaries. Clean water is a nonpartisan issue; we are all in this together.”

The organization said they are targeting Clark Spring Branch because the area is a collection zone for garbage, some of which is thrown out on the street and flows into the river through drainage systems.

Riverkeeper will provide gloves, trash bags, and litter grabbers, which were donated by the Decatur Parks and Recreation department.

Volunteers should be out until 2 p.m. and need to wear warms clothes that can get dirty.