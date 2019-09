MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A single-vehicle crash Friday night killed a pedestrian.

Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel said around 9:10 p.m. Michael Carl Caputo, 43, was hit by a 1995 GMC SUV as he stood in the northbound lane of Pulaski Pike Road. The crash occurred 2 miles north of Huntsville.

Authorities said Caputo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC was not injured and remained at the scene, according to authorities.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.