Metallica cancels tour dates after singer James Hetfield enters rehab again

Metallica says it is postponing its tour in Australia and New Zealand after lead vocalist James Hetfield re-entered rehab.

The heavy metal band made the announcement Friday in a series of tweets.

“As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years,” the band’s tweet said. “He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again.”

A Note from Lars, Kirk, and Rob We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must postpone our upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand. (1/6) — Metallica (@Metallica) September 28, 2019

The band members said they planned to make their way to Australia and New Zealand “as soon as health and schedule permit.”

“Once again, we are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who travel great distances to experience our shows,” the band’s tweet read. “We appreciate your understanding and support for James & thank you for being a part of our Metallica family.”

Hetfield’s struggle with addiction was seen in the 2004 documentary “Some Kind of Monster” that chronicled the recording of the band’s album “St. Anger.”