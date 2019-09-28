× Cullman County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, Seana Marie Brown, 17, was last seen Saturday, September 21 at the Walmart on the south side of Cullman.

She is 5′ 8″ tall, weighs 150 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes. Her hair is cut short on the left side and she has two tattoos: A heart on her right hand and a cross on her left wrist.

The Sheriff’s Office said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ryan Hogeland at (256) 734-0342 or send a private message to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.