Brutal Heat Yet Again At College Games.

Mississippi @ Alabama (2:30 pm Kickoff):

This could end up being the hottest game of the year at Bryant-Denny. Temperatures are forecast to top out in the upper 90s in Tuscaloosa, but I expect the temperature inside the stadium to easily hit 100°, especially in the stands where the bright sunshine, concrete, and metal make for a particularly hot environment. The peak heat index in the stadium could easily exceed 115°, so fans planning to watch the game from the stands should keep that in mind.

Hydration, breaks from the heat in the shaded areas on the concourse, and limiting or eliminating alcohol consumption will prevent heat exhaustion or stroke. Be sure you know the signs of these, and seek immediate medical attention if you suffer any of these symptoms.

Presbyterian @ UNA (3 pm Kickoff) & Central State @ Alabama A&M (4:30 pm Kickoff):

No big changes from the Alabama forecast here. The heat and humidity for these games will be brutal, and temperatures could be higher in the stands.

Mississippi State @ Auburn (6 pm Kickoff):

Auburn has been fortunate so far this year that most of these very hot game days have had later kickoffs. That’s the case again today as Auburn hosts Mississippi State at 6 pm. Tailgating weather will be brutally hot, with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index above 100°. Temperatures may still be in the 90s at kickoff, with the heat index near 100°F in some spots in the stands, but temperatures will decrease steadily through the game.