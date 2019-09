MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – An Albertville man died following a single-vehicle crash at 9 p.m. Friday night, according to authorities.

Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel said Richard Kevin Hard, 50, was killed when the 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving left the roadway on Mobbs School Road and hit a sign. The crash happened 5 miles north of Arab.

Authorities said Hard was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.