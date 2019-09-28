6th annual Crush Wine and Food Festival happening in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The 6th annual Crush Wine and Food Festival is in Huntsville this weekend.

The festival at Big Spring Park in downtown Huntsville brought over 150 wines from all over the world, and also features live music, grape stomping, and wine-inspired food items.

All wine sale proceeds benefit the Huntsville Hospital Foundation's Crush Parkinson's Fund.

"It's a disease that is affecting a lot of people and no one is really talking about it. So we kinda want to make it this comfortable thing to talk about it because a lot of the people who are running our city, businesses everywhere, they are battling this, and they don't feel comfortable to talk about it," said Ashley Ryal, Curator of Crush Wine and Food Festival.

She said this is also a great community event to expand peoples pallets.

The festival will wrap up Sunday with a champagne brunch event downtown.