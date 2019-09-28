19th annual North Alabama Health and Wellness Fair offers free screenings, information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The 19th annual North Alabama Health and Wellness Fair will offer a variety of free medical screenings, testing, and health information.

The event is Saturday, September 28 at the Calhoun Community College Huntsville Campus. The event starts with a Walk for Healthy Living at 8:30 a.m. The walk is meant to promote behavior changes resulting in a healthier lifestyle. It will be followed by a welcome and recognition of honored guests and elected officials. The health fair will then start at 10 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.

The health fair has over 75 vendors, who will offer free medical screenings, testing and seminars, along with free snacks and pizza. The event also includes door prizes. Spanish interpreters will be available.

The goal of the wellness fair is to raise awareness and education and promote healthier lifestyles, and active involvement in movements to eradicate health disparities and to embrace a lifestyle that promotes good nutrition, physical activity and most important ownership of our health.

The health fair is free and open to the community and is a joint collaboration between:

AshaKiran, A Ray of Hope

Greater Huntsville Chapter, 100 Black Men

Huntsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Calhoun Community College

Greater Huntsville Chapter, The Links, Incorporated

LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens)

This year's North AL Health & Wellness Fair will provide free screening/testing and more valuable tools around the following health-related conditions and areas: