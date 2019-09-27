West Limestone gets a homecoming Pep Rally of the Week!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - It's homecoming week for West Limestone High School, and there's no better way to get ready for it than being the Jack's Pep Rally of the Week!

WHNT News 19 visited the Wildcats Friday afternoon and was treated to a heck of a good time!

The band got the students pumped up, and there was plenty of dancing -- including a dance-off!

Clements travels to West Limestone for Friday night's game.

For highlights and more football action, make sure to check our Football Friday page!