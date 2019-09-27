× VOTE HERE: Danville, Lawrence County, Priceville and Westminster Christian up for Pep Rally of the Week

Our next round of voting for the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week features the Danville Hawks, Lawrence County Red Devils, Priceville Bulldogs and Westminster Christian Wildcats. You can vote once per hour through Wednesday, October 2 at 4:00 p.m. We’ll announce the winner that night on WHNT News 19 at 6. The winning school will get a visit from WHNT News 19 meteorologist Ben Smith and our Pep Rally crew! Good luck to all of the schools!