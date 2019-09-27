Touch-A-Truck Event For Cove Universal Playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY Ala. -- A fun event kids are sure to love, and parents will love the cause. The Cove Universal Playground Committee is hosting a Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, September 28th.

The event is from 9:00am-12:00pm at the Lowe's Home Improvement at 6584 US Highway 431 South, Owens Cross Roads, AL. The parking lot will be filled with a fire truck, ambulance, police car and more.

"A street sweeper, we've got some army vehicles coming, a Polaris vehicle," said Sarah Connell, the fundraising chair for the Cove Universal Playground. "We're going to have over 15 trucks linning this parking lot for kids to climb and explore."

The event is free to attend, but donations will go towards raising money to build a universal playground, a playground that is inclusive to children and caregivers of all abilities.

"Physically disabled, bound in a wheelchair or braces, you can still get up onto the playground and play," said Connell.

The playground will be located in the new city park on Taylor Road, it would be the state's second universal playground.

It will have special equipment to get all children outside, playing, and engaging with new friends.

"We don't have a separate area for kids that have special needs, it's built right into the heart of this playground," Connell said.

The first hour of Saturday's event will be sensory-friendly, with no horns, lights, or sirens.

Organizers said children can climb through the trucks and parents can know they are helping a great cause.

"We are also looking for corporate sponsors. We are doing different fundraisers, you can buy t-shirts, you can buy a brick to help sponsor the ground in the playground when you walk in," Connell said.

This event is just one of the many community fundraisers planned throughout the year. The project is estimated to cost $750,000. Donations can be made directly through the Operation Green Team Foundation.