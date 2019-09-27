Tired Of the Heat? Head West! Heavy Snow This Weekend!

While we experience drought conditions and record heat across the Tennessee Valley, parts of the western United States get its first heavy snow event of the year. Parts of Montana are under a *winter storm warning* through Monday morning for more than four feet of snow in some of the highest elevations. Blizzard conditions are possible with wind gusts over 50 mph!

Check out the text from the National Weather Service in Great Falls, Montana:

…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM MDT MONDAY…

* WHAT: Heavy snow expected. Blizzard conditions possible. Total

snow accumulations of mostly 15 to 36 inches on the plains,

except 7 to 20 inches at lower elevations of Liberty County.

Note that even higher amounts are expected in the mountains.

North to northeast winds of 15 to 30 mph could gust as high as

40 mph, causing dangerous wind chill temperatures of zero to 10

degrees above zero.

* WHERE: Portions of north central Montana, including the Rocky

Mountain Front and adjacent plains.

* WHEN: From 6 PM Friday to 6 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS: Extreme impacts possible. Widespread tree damage is

possible with wet heavy snow and strong winds impacting trees

with foliage. Downed power lines are also possible, resulting

in widespread power outages. Agricultural interests; outdoor

recreational interests, including camping and hunting

activities; and travel will also be negatively impacted.

This has the potential to be a historically significant early-season snow event.

* CONFIDENCE: High confidence in accumulations, winds and

associated impacts.

Here is the forecast map for Saturday & Sunday:

How much snow will fall? There will be widespread areas that get 2-3′ (24″-36″) with some of the highest terrain and historically hotter spots for snow around 4 feet (48″)! This part of the country is used to snow, but this much this soon. Here is a look at the GFS model for snowfall this weekend.

So would you rather have heat and drought or cold and snow? Something to think about this weekend!

WHNT News 19 Weather