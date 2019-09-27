Study ranks most dangerous songs to listen to while driving

A group of researchers in China tried to find out which songs are the most dangerous to listen to while driving a car.

According to the research, Green Day’s “American Idiot” is the most dangerous song to listen to while you’re driving with the safest song being Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.”

Researchers studied the association between in-vehicle music listening, the physiological and psychological response, and driving performance, measuring “perceived mental workload, the standard deviation of speed, and frequency of lane crossing.”

The report says that in most cases, rock music caused the drivers to change lanes more often, while heart rate also increased. All cases showed that rock music led to the subjects increasing their driving speed, according to the report.

Here are some more songs you should avoid while driving:

Party in the USA – Miley Cyrus

Mr. Brightside – The Killers

Don’t Let Me Down – The Chain Smokers

Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen

Here are the safest to listen to:

Stairway to Heaven – Led Zeppelin

Under the Bridge – Red Hot Chili Peppers

God’s Plan – Drake

Africa – Toto

Location – Khalid

Researchers say they used 20 drivers and 60 driving simulation tests.

