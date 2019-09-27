Sheriff: Union Grove store burglar who wore belt as disguise caught, facing charges

UNION GROVE, Ala. – Authorities say they have arrested the burglary suspect Al.com called “The Belt Bandit”.

Lloyd Ivan Goldston IV was charged for the burglary of Union Grove Food Town on Union Grove Road that occurred on July 26. Surveillance cameras showed Goldston covering his face with a belt.

Goldston also faces charges in Morgan County for the burglary of a Dollar General that took place later that night. Images from that burglary showed Goldston wearing the same clothes and ball cap, according to the report.

The Morgan County Sheriff`s Office and Huntsville Police Violent Crime Unit assisted with the case.

