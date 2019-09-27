× Police investigating DAR School threat make an arrest, say Instagram clown account not involved

GRANT, Ala. – Marshall County authorities investigating possible threats made at DAR School said they have arrested a 16-year-old student.

The student was arrested Friday morning, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, but his arrest isn’t connected to an Instagram account that has been leading students on a scavenger hunt.

The sheriff’s office and Grant police said they began investigating an Instagram account for “Blinky the Clown” a few days ago. They said they did not find any evidence of a threat toward the school related to the account. But during their investigation, they learned through interviews at the school about another possible threat and arrested the teen on a felony charge of making a terrorist threat.

The boy was suspended earlier in the week and was not an immediate threat to the school, authorities said. They also said no weapons were involved.

The teen is being held by juvenile authorities.