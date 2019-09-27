Police ID body found at University of Alabama campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a body found on the University of Alabama campus earlier this month was that of a missing man.

News outlets report that the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences identified the body as that of 42-year-old Patrick Tucker.

Officials didn’t release a cause of death, but they say foul play isn’t suspected.

The body was found in a wooded area on campus on Sept. 11. The Tuscaloosa News reports the man’s wife reported him missing in late August, saying she last saw him at a gas station a few miles away.

