PHOTOS: 7 arrested, 1 sought after search of Morgan County house

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County authorities took 7 people to jail early Thursday morning after searching what they said was a drug house in the Hartselle area.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and drug task force agents searched a home on Terry Road with an arrest warrant for Adrionna Cook Campbell. Campbell and a man were able to run out of the home and escape, authorities said.

A search of the home turned up methamphetamine, scales, baggies, needles, pipes and two guns, according to the sheriff’s office.

The arrests and charges are listed in the gallery below.

Authorities are still searching for Campbell and said anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-351-4613 or through TipLink.