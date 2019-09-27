Parole hearings to resume on Nov. 5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Parole hearings will resume in November after being halted for two months.

Charlie Graddick, director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, announced Thursday that the hearings will resume Nov. 5.

More than 600 hearings had been postponed when Graddick canceled hearings that were scheduled for September and October. Graddick said the delay was required because the agency had not brought notification policies into compliance with new state law.

Graddick said 627 hearings were delayed.

The agency said 117 hearings have so far been set for November.