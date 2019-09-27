North Sand Mountain & Flat Rock Schools Kidcam!

I always have a good time when I visit Sand Mountain, but today was a special day because I got to visit two schools in one! Meet my pals from North Sand Mountain and Flat Rock Schools!

Flat Rock feeds into North Sand Mountain, so they came together with their sister school to meet me in the gym Friday morning. Several hundred students between Pre-K and Sixth Grades made it a great Friday morning, and parents, if you're wondering how your kids behave for visitors at school, they get an A+!

This part of Alabama has a long, violent history with tornadoes. We talked a lot about why we have storms and tried to remove the 'fear' of storms: replacing it with understanding of what the atmosphere is doing, why it's doing it, and having a healthy respect for what it does.

One of my favorite moments of the day came from Hannah (pictured below). She reminded me that it doesn't take a lot to make a big impact on a young mind. Sometimes just being there and being real is enough!

Meet Hannah. She’s a Kindergartner at North Sand Mountain, and when I met her today she was so excited because she didn’t know I was real! She was clapping and gave me a big hug saying “you’re really real!” Watch for North Sand Mountain and Flat Rock on @WHNT News 19 at 5! pic.twitter.com/d887sWxkbA — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) September 27, 2019

Thank you North Sand Mountain and Flat Rock for a great Friday morning, and a special thanks to Assistant Principal Drew McNutt for the invitation to be a part of the school day with these great students!

-Jason

