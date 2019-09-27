× Missing Senior Alert out of Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding Lawrence Frederick Carau.

Mr. Carau is a 79-year-old white male with gray hair and blue eyes and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

He is 6’0 and 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and light blue shorts in the area of Pines Church Road in Somerville, Alabama around 7:30 a.m. on September 27.

Mr. Carau may be traveling in a 2005 Silver Toyota 4Runner bearing Florida tag 3597YT and possibly traveling to Fort Walton, FL.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Lawrence Frederick Carau, please contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-301-1174 or call 911.