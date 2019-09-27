Lucky’s Supermarket in Decatur is closing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Residents in northeast Decatur will soon have to travel a little further to go grocery shopping as an iconic area store will soon be no more.

The general manager at Lucky's Supermarket announced the store would be closing its doors at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The closure comes as a surprise to many residents who appreciate the store's convenient location in downtown Decatur.

One resident considers the store iconic and said the closure will leave a hole that can't be replaced.

"They have a great idea to revitalize it and use it for something else, but I think a grocery store is probably its best purpose. A parking deck is great but a grocery store is better," said Lucky's Supermarket Shopper Lewis White.

Lucky's Supermarket in Decatur is the only store closing. The Huntsville location on Pulaski Pike will remain open.