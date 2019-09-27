Local task force brings awareness of human trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Jefferey Epstein case put a spotlight on the human sex trafficking industry. It can happen anywhere to anyone and North Alabama is no exception.

The North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force wants the public to be aware of this.

"The investigations that we know that are going on that we do hear about. Just the arrests that you hear about, it's not going away. It's not going away and it's right here in the Tennessee Valley," said Bo Williams with the North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

In 2018 there were 89 human trafficking cases reported in Alabama according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Williams said that more than half of all human trafficking victims are minors and social media is sometimes used as a tool to lure in victims. He recommends parents monitor what their children are doing on social media. He said there are apps available that make monitoring easy.