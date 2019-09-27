Lauderdale County Grand Jury does not indict man in boating death of a woman, child on Wilson Lake

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lauderdale County Grand Jury did not indict a man on Friday who was involved in a boating collision on June 8 on Shoal Creek.

The crash resulted in the deaths of Lauren Cowart and her 5-year-old child who were on board a boat being driven by Ross Newton Wooten, III. Wooten was indicted last month for two counts of manslaughter for recklessly causing their deaths by crashing his boat into a boat operated by Mark McBryer.

This month’s grand jury returned an additional charge against Wooten for 3rd-degree assault for recklessly causing injuries to his four-year-old son, who was on board the boat with Wooten at the time of the crash.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said the grand jury focused on McBryer’s actions after the crash as well as weighing the evidence of the 4-year-old’s injuries.

After the collision, McBryer drove his boat from the crash to a nearby marina. All of the people on McBryer’s boat remained at the marina until they were cleared to leave by investigators.

Based on GPS data from McBryer’s boat, the crash occurred around 10:34 p.m. on June 8. The first 911 call after the crash was from a passenger on McBryer’s boat at 10:35 p.m. Passengers on McBryer’s boat made two more calls within minutes after the first call.