Land Trust of North Alabama to celebrate National Public Lands Day with trail care, guided hike

MONTE SANO MOUNTAIN – Strap on your boots and hit the dusty trail to celebrate nature and all it has to offer.

Saturday, September 28th is National Public Lands Day! The Land Trust of North Alabama is celebrating with a morning of trail care and an afternoon hike.

On Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., volunteers will meet at the Bankhead Trail and will finish the Bluff Line Trail restoration on Monte Sano Mountain. Organizers say experience is not required but they recommend bringing bug spray, sunscreen, and sturdy, closed-toe shoes.

Click here to sign up for volunteering!

At 11:00 a.m., the Land Trust will reopen the Bluff Line Trail with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Bankhead Trailhead. Following the ceremony, there will be a guided hike on the newly restored trail from 11:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Click here to sign up for the hike!

This celebration of the great outdoors is more than just about enjoying the acres of forests, mountains, deserts, and beaches set aside for relaxation, recreation, and replenishment.