Huntsville Utilities is hiring!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities is currently accepting applications for nine positions.

HU is looking to fill the position of Corrosion Control Assistant and they also have eight open Utility Worker positions.

Applications for Corrosion Control Assistant are accepted through October 3rd.

Applications for the Utility Worker positions are accepted through September 30th.

“The Huntsville Utilities team is customer service-driven and uniquely focused on one goal: To provide high quality, low cost, safe and reliable electric, natural gas and water service to our customers.”

For more information, or to apply, click here.