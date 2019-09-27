Huntsville Utilities is hiring!

Posted 12:45 pm, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:47PM, September 27, 2019

Now Hiring Sign, A teal sign with text Now Hiring on a brick building

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities is currently accepting applications for nine positions. 

HU is looking to fill the position of Corrosion Control Assistant and they also have eight open Utility Worker positions.

Applications for Corrosion Control Assistant are accepted through October 3rd.

Applications for the Utility Worker positions are accepted through September 30th.

“The Huntsville Utilities team is customer service-driven and uniquely focused on one goal: To provide high quality, low cost, safe and reliable electric, natural gas and water service to our customers.”

For more information, or to apply, click here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.