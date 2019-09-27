Huntsville City Council passes 2020 budget

Posted 5:15 am, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:12AM, September 27, 2019

City park in Huntsville.

The Huntsville City Council has passed the 2020 budget.

The city’s budget is more than $521 million. Most of the money will add additional jobs and infrastructure.

Huntsville Police will hire eight more officers and the department will also get a new training center.

As Huntsville continues to grow, so will the parks and recreation department – two more workers will join the parks department.

A new Huntsville Amphitheater will also be built and $300 million will be spent on roads and bridges.

