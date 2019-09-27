Hall Family Light Show ready to spread Christmas cheer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. - Their house may look bare right now, but come November, the Hall family will be spreading Christmas cheer once again.

But the display wasn’t always as big as it is now. In fact, Nick Hall said the family started small.

"I first started this in 2007. We first started when we moved here and then we just started putting a few things out in the yard and noticed that people actually really enjoyed what we were doing," said Hall. "So we just started adding a few things over the years and it just kinda grew into this huge and massive display the community enjoys every year."

There are boxes all over the garage. When all is said and done, they’re going to be making a really incredible light display including something new and unique.

"So we actually have a Christmas house we do every year and so this is actually part of the window display that goes inside of that. It seems like you’re looking into a snowy forest is what it's going to look like in the end," said Hall.

Hall said the tree is homemade and unique.

"We try to pick out the new things on the market and come up with some of our own items," said Hall.

Besides some unique items, the display has lights - so many that Hall can't even count them!

"We have not done a count on it. We have kinda guesstimated that we have nearly 250,000 lights but who knows? It could be more than that.," said Hall.

Over 250,000 lights - now that's one way to spread Christmas cheer to North Alabama.

The lights turn on for the season at 5 p.m. on November 28.

The family will be serving hot chocolate and collecting donations for Kids to Love throughout the Christmas season.

Hot Chocolate will be served on December 14, 20, and 23 between 6 and 9 p.m. Santa will make a trip down from the North Pole on December 21, but he'll only be in town from 7-9 p.m. that night. He'll head back to the North Pole to finish Christmas Eve preparations after that.

For more information, visit the light show's website.