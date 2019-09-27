Friends and family celebrate Madison County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Donny Shaw’s retirement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - A highly visible spokesperson is bowing out of law enforcement.

Family and friends joined the now-retired public information officer for a goodbye party.

Shaw served 26 years with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Retired Sheriff Blake Dorning said he worked with Shaw for the majority of his career.

"It was headaches. It was headaches. No, I'm joking. He was very professional and always has done a really good job. He's very reliable. If you gave him a task to do he'd make sure the task was complete," said Dorning.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for Shaw's in-house successor. This time they want the position to be a stand-alone, full-time role.