× Former Alabama Congressman Jack Edwards has died

Former Alabama Congressman Jack Edwards died Friday morning. He was 91 years old.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office issued a statement Friday morning on Edwards’ passing.

“Jack passed away early this morning; he was the epitome of a true public servant and was the ultimate statesman for Alabama,” Ivey said. “Our state has lost one of our finest.”

Edwards, a Republican, was elected to Congress in 1964 and served 10 terms in office as the representative of the First Congressional District. Edwards is credited with leading efforts to establish the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge and Weeks Bay National Estuarine Reserve in Baldwin County, according to Ivey’s office.

Edwards also was co-chairman of the 1988 Base Realignment and Closure Commission.

Ivey ordered flags to fly at half-staff at the state capitol building in Montgomery and in the First Congressional District until the day of interment.

Edwards is survived by his wife, two children and their families.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.