Dispose of your personal documents and electronics safely at BBB Shred Day in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – The Better Business Bureau and AARP, are hosting a free shred day in Athens on Saturday.

It’ll be held in the parking lot of Athens Middle School on September 28, from 9 a.m. to noon on Hwy 31.

You can bring three large boxes or bags of documents that’ll be destroyed on-site.

Drive up and drop off unused prescription and over the counter drugs but no needles or liquids, please.

They’ll also be accepting some electronics for recycling but there is a 10 dollar fee for recycling televisions.