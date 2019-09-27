Dispose of your personal documents and electronics safely at BBB Shred Day in Athens

Posted 4:39 pm, September 27, 2019, by

ATHENS, Ala. – The Better Business Bureau and AARP, are hosting a free shred day in Athens on Saturday.

It’ll be held in the parking lot of Athens Middle School on September 28, from 9 a.m. to noon on Hwy 31.

You can bring three large boxes or bags of documents that’ll be destroyed on-site.

Drive up and drop off unused prescription and over the counter drugs but no needles or liquids, please.

They’ll also be accepting some electronics for recycling but there is a 10 dollar fee for recycling televisions.

Google Map for coordinates 34.803363 by -86.949900.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.