1 seriously injured following single-vehicle wreck on Holmes Avenue

Posted 10:12 am, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:13AM, September 27, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police says a woman was taken to the hospital after she lost control of her vehicle during a possible medical episode.

According to the report, a woman was driving West on Holmes when she lost control of her vehicle, drove through a sign and hit a pole before the car rolled multiple times to a stop.

Police say it may have been related to a medical episode.

The driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital by HEMSI with serious injuries, according to police.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information.

