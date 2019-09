× Wreck closes Old Madison Pike at I-565 westbound

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – According to a Nixle from Huntsville Police, a wreck happened at Old Madison Pike at I-565 westbound.

Old Madison Pike is completely closed and I-565 westbound traffic is down to one lane, according to the report.

Drivers should expect delays.

Officials ask you to avoid the area.

Moderate Crash on I-565 WB @ MP 15.3 near Madison Pike in Huntsville. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/MX17jQAZXe — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) September 26, 2019