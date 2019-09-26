Third man charged with drug counts in Mac Miller’s death

Photo: ZUMA Press / MGN Online

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A third man has been arrested and charged with drug offenses in connection with the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller.

Court documents show Stephen Walter is suspected of selling counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that Miller possessed before he died of an accidental overdose last year of cocaine, alcohol and the powerful opioid.

Walter is accused of being the source of the pills that another man, Cameron Pettit, sold to Miller.

A man arrested in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, this week is accused of serving as Walter’s “runner,” who delivered the pills to Pettit.

Walter, who is on supervised release in a 2005 drug case, remains in custody.

A phone message left with his lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.

Walter’s arrest was first reported Thursday by celebrity website TMZ.

