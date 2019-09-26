× Sparkman Drive Walmart closes for the day after craft department catches fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Shoppers were evacuated from the Walmart on Sparkman Drive after a fire started in the craft department Thursday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m. the Huntsville Fire Department was called to the store on a report that a rooftop AC unit was on fire, according to Huntsville Fire Department. When officials arrived they learned the arts and crafts department caught fire and the sprinklers went off.

People were evacuated into the store parking lot and the store was closed when firefighters arrived.

Chief McKenzie says that the area that burned was roughly 8ft in length and 6 feet deep and ten feet tall. He says there is standing water in the building that covers approximately 12,000 SQ feet.

Walmart will be closed today and possibly Friday, September 27th, according to officials.

The Walmart on Sparkman Drive will remain closed while Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on scene. Customers are asked to visit other area locations in the meantime. @whnt pic.twitter.com/vfPqvh8WvA — Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) September 26, 2019

The fire department is still investigating the fire.