Shots exchanged in overnight police pursuit in Huntsville; officers searching for one person

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–Police are on the scene Thursday morning after an overnight chase led to an exchange of gunfire involving at least one officer. Police are currently searching for one person.

It started just after 1 a.m. when an officer was attempting a traffic stop on a Dodge Challenger in north Huntsville. The stop was in connection to a BOLO for a stolen vehicle. According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson the vehicle would not stop and a pursuit began in the Northwoods neighborhood.

All three offenders ran once the car stopped near Mallory Avenue and Euclid Road. Lieutenant Michael Johnson with Huntsville Police said one of the offenders started shooting and an officer fired in return. No one was hit but an officer’s vehicle was shot. At least two people were caught. Police are still searching for one other person and the weapon. Officers had set up a perimeter but have since released it since they believe one of the people in custody is the shooter.

