Randolph School hosting family day dedicated to fun and fitness Sept. 28

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Randolph School will host a day for families and fitness this Saturday, September 28.

It starts with the Raider Ride and Run. Participants, both adults and children, can walk, jog, run and/or ride their wheels along a select route on Randolph’s Drake Campus. Strollers, skates, skateboards, bikes, trikes and scooters are all welcome.

There are two categories: one for 3-to 5-year-olds and another for 6- to 10-year-olds. Registration opens at 8:00 a.m. with the Ride & Run starting at 8:30 a.m.

Families can participate in this event only or register for the Fitness Fest and enjoy the free activities after the Raider Ride & Run ends.

The Fitness Fest will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. All families in the Huntsville and surrounding area are invited to Randolph’s Drake campus for outdoor activities, including disc golf, a kid-friendly obstacle course, touch-a-truck showcase and free raffle giveaways.

For more information or to register, visit Randolph School’s website.

