Opioid Crisis: Resources available

WHNT News 19, Not One More Alabama (NOMA) and The Orthopedic Center (TOC) have partnered together to shine a light on the Opioid crisis here in the Tennessee Valley. But we don’t want to just shine a light on it…we want to make sure you have a variety of resources available to help.

State of Alabama has a helpline that you can call 24 hours a day – 844-307-1760

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) offers a list of treatment and support options on an interactive Treatment Finder

Not One More Alabama – NOMA describes itself as an organization to support families whose lives have been impacted by the disease of addiction. One goal is to arm families in our state with the knowledge of Narcan, how to access it and use it if necessary. They provide education to families on how to navigate the world of treatment based on our own experiences and the experiences of others as we grow.

Narcotics Anonymous – NA is a nonprofit fellowship or society of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem. They are recovering addicts who meet regularly to help each other stay clean. This is a program of complete abstinence from all drugs. There is only one requirement for membership, the desire to stop using.

Alcoholic’s Anonymous – It’s an international fellowship of men and women who have had a drinking problem. It is nonprofessional, self-supporting, multiracial, apolitical, and available almost everywhere. There are no age or education requirements. Membership is open to anyone who wants to do something about his or her drinking problem.

Al-Anon – This organization can help you learn how to cope with the challenges of someone else’s drinking.

Celebrate Recovery – Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12 step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. The website says it’s a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life.

Co-Dependents Anonymous – A fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. The only requirement for membership is a desire for healthy and loving relationships.

Families Anonymous – A 12 Step fellowship for the families and friends who have known a feeling of desperation concerning the destructive behavior of someone very near to them, whether caused by drugs, alcohol, or related behavioral problems. Any concerned person is encouraged to attend the meetings, even if there is only a suspicion of a problem.

Nar-Anon – The Nar-Anon Family Groups is primarily for those who know or have known a feeling of desperation concerning the addiction problem of someone very near to you.

Refuge Recovery – Refuge Recovery is a non-profit organization grounded in the belief that Buddhist principles and practices create a strong foundation for a path to freedom from addiction. This program is an approach to recovery that understands: All individuals have the power and potential to free themselves from the suffering that is caused by addiction.

Smart Recovery – SMART Recovery is an abstinence-oriented, not-for-profit organization for individuals with addictive problems. The website says their self-empowering, free mutual support meetings focus on ideas and techniques to help you change your life from one that is self-destructive and unhappy to one that is constructive and satisfying.

Anonymous Hands for Recovery – The website says this organization exists to provide advocacy and assistance to those needing alcohol and drug treatment. They believe chemical dependency is a disease, and if left untreated can lead to hospitalization, jail, and ultimately death.

10000 Beds – The mission of 10,000 Beds is to connect individuals seeking help for addiction to vetted treatment programs. Organizers envision a world where individuals in recovery are not sidelined because of their past, but welcomed, embraced, and included as valuable, lovable people with limitless futures.

