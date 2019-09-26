Moderate Drought Expands West – Severe Drought For Parts Of Jackson County

The new drought monitor is out. The moderate area has expanded further west to include parts of Madison County into the Shoals. Parts of Jackson County are in a *SEVERE DROUGHT*. Even a few areas that were in the clear have dry conditions now. Here is a look at the new map for September 26:

You can see how it compares to last week. Most of Jackson and Marshall Counties have been in a moderate drought for the last several weeks with most of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee with dry conditions.

Here is how they look side by side:

We don’t see much rainfall in the forecast over the next seven days. Only isolated showers are expected Thursday and Friday with rain free conditions over the weekend into next week. A strengthening ridge of high pressure keeps the temperatures up and rain chances away through much of next week.

Look how strong the ridge will be through next week. There is no sign of fall for us!

WHNT News 19 Weather