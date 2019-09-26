× Middle school career expo offers paths for Shoals students

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – It’s a field trip that could influence a high school students career path. On Thursday and Friday, 2,500 students in northwest Alabama are being immersed in high demand career opportunities.

Agriculture, construction, manufacturing and public safety are just some of the nine high demand job opportunities vying for the next generation.

“There are so many different ones in such a small space, and they explain them to us. I liked the medical ones,” said Russellville Middle School student Sofia Tiffin.

“I liked the medical stands,” explained Addie Strickland a Russellville Middle School student. “Because I’ve thought about going into the medical field.”

North AlabamaWorks! is hosting the Worlds of Work Career Expo for eighth-graders in five counties.

“We’re making sure students are aware of those choices, and aware of those careers and what they look like and where they are in here in the community,” said Stephanie McCulloch with North AlabamaWorks!.

Students are getting up-close and personal encounters with future employment paths. They are targeting eighth grade, because as they start high school career tech classes become available.

“It’s to get more credentialed workers,” stated McCulloch. “So, when we are looking at high wage/high demand positions we need more credentials. Certificates, associates, even bachelors and masters here in north Alabama.”

A lot to take in for the students, but for the next future nurse or construction foreman, it gives them a glimpse inside.

Northwest Alabama high school students and their parents are invited to the Career Exploration Night on Thursday evening until 7:30 on the campus of Northwest-Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals.