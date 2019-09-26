Marshall County non-profit TESA celebrates 21 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAB, Ala. - Temporary Emergency Services of Arab (TESA) is celebrating 21 years Wednesday!

Store manager Crystal Scott says 21 years ago, the nonprofit organization started on Main Street in Arab in a small building and within nine months, they had to move to a larger building.

TESA is a thrift store that distributes food, clothing, and necessities to those in need in Marshall County.

Scott says they wouldn't have made it this long without help from the community.

"It's a great place to have in the community that people... if they do fall on hard times, or they can't pay an electric bill because they have a doctor bill or they're in the hospital, they know we are here. We couldn't be here without the support of local churches and local businesses, and God. God's what has kept us going this long."

TESA is celebrating with a birthday party on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9:00am to 3:00pm and you are invited!

There will be sales, a raffle, a silent auction, live entertainment, and a birthday cake being cut around noon.

You can find TESA in downtown Arab at 165 North Main Street.