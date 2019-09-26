× Man charged with robbing stores in Huntsville and Harvest

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County authorities said a man arrested Thursday morning is facing multiple robbery charges.

Deonte Eddins, 23, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of first-degree robbery.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they were working with Huntsville police on similar robberies in the county and city of Huntsville. Huntsville police arrested Eddins Thursday morning for a Family Dollar robbery in Huntsville. Madison County authorities said he’s also charged in connection with the robbery of the Dollar General on Highway 53 in Harvest on Sept. 9.

Eddins was identified as the suspect in the robberies through video surveillance, authorities said.

He was jailed in the Madison County Jail on bonds totaling $180,000.