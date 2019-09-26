Madison county family shares their heartbreaking experience with the opioid epidemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala.-- Cindy League says her daughter, Alexis Perreault, was so many things. Beautiful and intelligent, but also rebellious at times.

Cindy says looking back, Alexis probably started experimenting with drugs in high school but also seemed to have it together.

"She graduated early, she was very very smart. she had started to go to college and she was working at a bank," says League.

Cindy says as a parent she would confront her daughter and talk to her about her choices, but it didn't seem to help.

"It got really bad after she graduated from high school," says League.

She says it was like a house of cards. Everything slowly started to collapse.

"You can see it happening and you're wondering what's going on. It wasn't even her anymore. The beautiful girl I knew wasn't the beautiful girl I knew anymore," says League.

She would miss family events or doze off at strange times. Cindy said at that point Alexis was grown and there wasn't much she could make her do.

"You can still try to parent, you can still hunt them down, you can still give them advice, but they are grown," says League.

Cindy says it got to a point where they had to have a family intervention.

"We were told not to give her money because she would just put it in her arm. We had to have a family meeting because she wasn't just coming to us. She was going to my parents, my sister, and my brother asking for money," says League.

In 2015, open conversations about opioid addictions were rare. Cindy felt alone.

"We thought, nobody else was ever going through this. They couldn't or we would have heard about it. We were calling and asking for help but we keep getting told 'We don't know where to send you, we don't know what to do,'" says League.

For Cindy and her husband, all they knew to do was *not* enable Alexis' behavior. That plan worked, until...

"She hooked up with an old boyfriend who was also on drugs and they broke into our home and they stole money, so we had her arrested," says League.

Cindy saw the crime as a blessing in disguise.

"We put her in jail because we knew she was safe and we knew she had a roof over her head and that she was eating and she wasn`t using," says League.

During visits to the jail, Cindy saw her daughter come back to life.

"She was going to plead guilty and beg the judge to put her in rehab so she could get some help," says League.

But then, an old boyfriend reentered Alexis' life.

"She got bailed out on her 23rd birthday and two weeks later she was dead," says League.

Alexis was fighting a demon bigger than herself.

"She left behind journals, in them she is begging God 'please don't let me do this again. Please don't let me hurt my family anymore,'" says League.

She prayed for God to take the burden off of her daughter.

"Just put the burden on me. I'll take it. She can't do it," says League.

Cindy says god did take the burden away, but not how she ever expected.

"God did put the burden on us. And I will carry it," says League.

Now they are heavily involved with the organization Not One More and share their story at every opportunity.

"If we can tell her story to stop this from happening to another family then we'll tell it," says League.

Spreading the message that -- you're not alone, people care, and help is available.