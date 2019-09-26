× Madison City Middle Schools to change start, dismissal times

MADISON, Ala. – Changes are coming to start and dismissal times at Madison City Middle Schools.

Starting on October 14th, when students return from fall break, the middle schools start time will move forward 10 minutes to 8:15 a.m. and dismissal times will change to 3:20 p.m.

These changes ONLY impact middle schools.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker says the change should help reduce some of the late bus arrivals that encounter delays on their elementary runs.