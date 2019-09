× Lincoln County authorities searching for statutory rape suspect

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Lincoln County authorities are looking for a man who is wanted for 10 counts of statutory rape.

Andrew Wade Beard is wanted on 10 counts of rape by an authority figure.

Anyone who knows where Beard is is asked to contact Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department Inv. Tammie MacDonald at 931-433-9281 or Crime Stoppers at 931-433-STOP.