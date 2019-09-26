× Identity of Russellville burglar still under investigation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – Police continue their search for the identity of a man who broke into a local business one year ago. Detectives have provided new surveillance pictures because they are sure someone knows him.

On September 16, 2018, just before 9 p.m., an assailant kicked in the backdoor of a Russellville business located on U.S. Highway 43 South.

Investigators believe the person was familiar with the layout of the building because they went straight for the cash drawer in a filing cabinet. Detectives say a large amount of cash was taken in a matter of seconds and the burglar took off.

He is described as tall with an athletic build. Although his face was covered by a mask. Investigators believe someone seeing this can help.

Assist Russellville police by closing this cold case file. Grab your phone now and share your anonymous information. You can do so by calling the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line at (256)386-8685, or sending your detailed information through the P3 Tips app. Both ways will make you eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made.