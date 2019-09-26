× Huntsville police investigating shooting at apartments off Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police said several shots were fired during an incident Thursday afternoon at a Huntsville apartment complex.

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the 4400 block of Torrance Drive, located off Sparkman Drive. Police said several rounds were fired but the person who was shot at was not hurt.

Police said there was no property damaged in the shooting, and the incident was just between the shooter and the person who was shot at.