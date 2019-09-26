Hampton Cove Elementary named 2019 National Blue Ribbon School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Hampton Cove Elementary School is a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced the 312 public schools receiving the honor on Thursday. Only five schools in Alabama earned this recognition this year.

The award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging.

Hampton Cove Principal Christina Spivey said they were “absolutely thrilled and honored to be named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education as an Exemplary High Performing School.”

Representatives from Hampton Cove Elementary and Huntsville City Schools will attend an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. to celebrate their hard-earned achievements.