× Gen. John Hyten confirmed as Joint Chiefs vice chairman

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to confirm Huntsville native Gen. John Hyten as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama, tweeted out the information Thursday afternoon.

Today the Senate voted to confirm General John Hyten of #Huntsville, AL, to be Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the second highest ranking military officer in the @USAirForce. His expertise will be especially helpful as the US continues making space a higher priority. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) September 26, 2019

Hyten has been serving as commander of U.S. Strategic Command since November 2016. The appointment to the Joint Chiefs makes him the second-highest ranking military officer in the nation.

Hyten’s confirmation was met with controversy after allegations by a female Air Force officer that he sexually assaulted her in 2017, when she worked for him as an aide. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations determined there was insufficient evidence to charge him or recommend any administrative punishment, according to CBS News.