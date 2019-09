× Authorities investigate wreck on Pinedale Road in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A wreck tied up traffic near Ardmore Thursday.

The wreck happened around noon on Pinedale Road near Highway 53. One vehicle was involved in the wreck.

No one was injured, but a man was seen in handcuffs at the scene.

Authorities on the scene said they were investigating and did not release any more information.